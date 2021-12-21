Mild Midweek, Much Colder Just after Christmas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Milder air works its way into the area today. Highs will be in the 30′s to near 40 degrees.

Much milder air arrives Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge of high pressure aloft over the northern plains. Some places will see some lower 50s for highs the next couple of days, which is about 15 degrees above average.

Slightly cooler air returns XMAS Eve and XMAS Day, but much colder air arrives just after XMAS, and will likely stick around through much of next week. Some light snow will be possible, but nothing heavy.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.