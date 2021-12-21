Judge puts a halt to vaccine mandate in some states

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri has put a temporary stop to the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors.

The Court stated that “Defendants are enjoined from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in all covered contracts in Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.” The judicial order stops the enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors for all contracts in the states which brought the suit against the Biden Administration. “This is just another step in our continuing fight against federal overreach,” said Attorney General Ravnsborg. “I am once again proud to stand with my fellow Attorneys General in defending our state’s rights and protecting our citizens.” The full ruling can be read here.

