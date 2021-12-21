Deployment ceremony scheduled for 235th Military Police Company

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A deployment ceremony is scheduled for the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company on January 5, at 10a.m. in The Monument’s Fine Arts Theatre in Rapid City.

The public is encouraged to attend the event as over 110 soldiers with the Rapid City and Sioux Falls-based unit depart for a year-long federal deployment to Cuba to provide detention operations support to Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

Planned speakers for the ceremony include Gov. Kristi Noem and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general.

The unit will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete several weeks of training prior to deployment overseas.

