Advertisement

New Underwood boys basketball off to impressive start

3-0 heading into Tuesday matchup
By Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New Underwood boys basketball team has become familiar with losing over the last several years, but they appear to have turned things around at the start of the 2021-22 season. Ben Burns spoke to their head coach and one of their captains on what’s been behind their recent success.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area,...
Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake Lodge
Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
RCPD
UPDATE-Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
TikTok trend closes Rapid City schools.
TikTok trend encourages students to make threats, Rapid City schools shut down for the day
The new system would have cost $1.4 million and would have had to be up and running by the fall...
RCAS board votes down new HVAC system at Canyon Lake Elementary

Latest News

Yellow Jackets undefeated at home
Black Hills State basketball remains undefeated at home
New Underwood boys with impressive start to season
New Underwood boys win first three games of season
Yellow Jackets undefeated at home
Yellow Jackets undefeated at home
Central girls defeat Stevens in Rapid City Rivalry
Central girls take down Stevens in Rapid City rivalry