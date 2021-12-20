Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant

SOUTH DAKOTA (KOTA) -

The Miss America pageant took place last week with Miss Alaska taking home the crown and the title, but with the competition turning 100 this year, some call into question the relevance of the long-time tradition.

Miss South Dakota, Kaitlin O’Neill believes the pageant has evolved since its debut in 1921.

She said for her, it’s an opportunity to be a state representative and volunteer time to the community.

Through the program, she has been able to see herself grow alongside other women.

“It’s filled with talented individuals, there’s so many amazing things you can benefit from professionally, personally. I did my first competition and I didn’t win, but from that first experience I thought, ‘wow, this program is so fun.’ One, the people involved are just amazing individuals and I won scholarship dollars, which was a huge thing. Even when I didn’t win, I won money to go towards my education,” explained O’Neill.

O’Neill believes the competition prepares great women for the world and, in turn, the world for great women.

