Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant

Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie Woodmansey, Miss South Dakota 2021 Kaitlin O’Neill, 1st runner-up Hunter Widvey, 4th runner-up Margaret Samp (Courtesy: Miss South Dakota Organization)(Dakota News Now)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH DAKOTA (KOTA) -

The Miss America pageant took place last week with Miss Alaska taking home the crown and the title, but with the competition turning 100 this year, some call into question the relevance of the long-time tradition.

Miss South Dakota, Kaitlin O’Neill believes the pageant has evolved since its debut in 1921.

She said for her, it’s an opportunity to be a state representative and volunteer time to the community.

Through the program, she has been able to see herself grow alongside other women.

“It’s filled with talented individuals, there’s so many amazing things you can benefit from professionally, personally. I did my first competition and I didn’t win, but from that first experience I thought, ‘wow, this program is so fun.’ One, the people involved are just amazing individuals and I won scholarship dollars, which was a huge thing. Even when I didn’t win, I won money to go towards my education,” explained O’Neill.

O’Neill believes the competition prepares great women for the world and, in turn, the world for great women.

