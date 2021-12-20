Advertisement

City billing system to go offline for maintenance upgrades during Christmas break

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With City offices closed Friday and through the weekend for the Christmas holiday observance, the Information Technology Department will perform end-of-the-year maintenance upgrades to the City’s billing system.

Online billing through the City’s Tyler billing system will be off line late Thursday evening from approximately midnight and extend through mid-day Sunday. There will be no online billing available to the City’s utility customers during this maintenance period. The City’s Finance Office advises customers wishing to pay bills to use the night depository on the west side of City Hall, 300 Sixth Street. Customers are advised to include the payment stub and the account number with their payment for easier processing.

City IT officials expect the maintenance upgrades to be completed no later than mid-day Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area,...
Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake Lodge
RCPD
UPDATE-Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
State prison inmate placed on escape status

Latest News

Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
TikTok trend encourages students to make threats, Rapid City schools shut down for the day
TikTok trend encourages students to make threats, Rapid City schools shut down for the day
State prison inmate placed on escape status
Firefighters from two states respond to multiple alarm structure fire