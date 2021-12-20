Chilly Monday, but warmer air returns

Advertisement

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dense fog has developed in parts of northeast Wyoming and around the northern Black Hills. Visibility will be less than a quarter mile at times. Some light icing will be possible with temperatures below freezing. Conditions should begin to improve after midnight. Lows will be in the teens with a few light snow showers up north.

Monday will be chilly. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies through the middle of the day. Clouds will clear up through the afternoon. Warmer air will return Tuesday where highs will jump into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The 50s return Wednesday and Thursday for parts of the area. Scattered cloud cover is expected. For Christmas Eve, temperatures will be in the 40s and then fall into the 30s and 40s for Christmas Day. The chill returns after Christmas with temperatures in the 20s and 30s Sunday and into the following week.

