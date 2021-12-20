Advertisement

Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old dies in hospital

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sixth child has died after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air Thursday at a school event in Australia.

Authorities in Tasmania said 11-year-old Chase Harrison died in the hospital.

He was one of nine children who fell 32 feet from the castle.

Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital. Another is recovering at home.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the tragedy “shattering” and “unthinkingly heartbreaking.”

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

An investigation into what caused the tragedy will include the strength of the wind at the time and how the castle had been tethered to the ground.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area,...
Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake Lodge
RCPD
UPDATE-Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
The Area is the site of a Friday evening feed for the homeless organized by a group advocating...
Allender looks to meet with homeless organization to discuss use of the Memorial Park bandshell
Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright’s death
The five earlier victims, from left: Addison Stewart, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Jye Sheehan,...
Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old dies in hospital
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing...
Biogen cuts the price tag on its Alzheimer’s drug in half