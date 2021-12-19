Advertisement

Turning Warmer Sunday; Colder Monday but Overall a Quiet Week before XMAS

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The cold airmass that brought some below zero low temperatures Saturday morning will quickly move east Sunday. Much warmer air will move in from the southwest. Look for highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees in the afternoon, which will be well above normal for this time of year.

Cold air will once again seep into the area Monday, then lift north again during the middle of the week. No significant precipitation is expected all next week, so travel shouldn’t be hampered by the weather during this busy travel period.

Cold air moves back in over the XMAS Weekend. There could be a bit of light snow, but it’s too early to pinpoint how cold, or how much snow may affect us. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
A threat that might have been directed at a local school prompts Rapid City Area Schools to...
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
RCPD
Tips needed in early morning shooting
TikTok trend closes Rapid City schools.
TikTok trend encourages students to make threats, Rapid City schools shut down for the day

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
cold
Smooth Sailing for the Sleigh
KOTA Rhonda Lee Webcast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and Blustery Today; Quiet weather this Weekend