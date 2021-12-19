Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake Lodge

CUTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KOTA) - A fire has broken out at Sylvan Lake Lodge in Cuter State Park.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area, including Hill City, Custer, and Rapid City, as well as Custer County EMS are still working on the fire.

Alarms initially went off in the southeastern part of the building.

The Sheriffs Office is warning people to stay away from the area as crews continue to battle the flames.

This story is still developing and we’ll have the latest information as we get it.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.