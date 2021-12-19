Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake Lodge

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area,...
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area, including Hill City, Custer, and Rapid City, as well as Custer County EMS are still working on the fire.(Custer County Sherriff)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KOTA) - A fire has broken out at Sylvan Lake Lodge in Cuter State Park.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area, including Hill City, Custer, and Rapid City, as well as Custer County EMS are still working on the fire.

Alarms initially went off in the southeastern part of the building.

The Sheriffs Office is warning people to stay away from the area as crews continue to battle the flames.

This story is still developing and we’ll have the latest information as we get it.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
A threat that might have been directed at a local school prompts Rapid City Area Schools to...
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
RCPD
UPDATE-Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
TikTok trend closes Rapid City schools.
TikTok trend encourages students to make threats, Rapid City schools shut down for the day

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Creamed Spinach
Cooking with Eric - Creamed Spinach
RCPD
UPDATE-Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
TikTok trend closes Rapid City schools.
TikTok trend encourages students to make threats, Rapid City schools shut down for the day
Although the Omicron variant of COVID-19 hasn’t hit the Mount Rushmore State, it is spreading...
Monument Health braces for potential increase in hospitalizations