Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Creamed Spinach

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Want to jazz up your creamed spinach recipe. Here’s a way to do just that, and it’s super-simple!

Sauté a chopped shallot in 2 tablespoons of butter until translucent. Add a bag of fresh spinach and cook until wilted.

In a small bowl combine 1 tablespoon flour with 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Add to spinach and also add 1 cup of chicken broth, a half cup sour cream, a dash each of salt and pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Just before serving, sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
A threat that might have been directed at a local school prompts Rapid City Area Schools to...
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
RCPD
Tips needed in early morning shooting
TikTok trend closes Rapid City schools.
TikTok trend encourages students to make threats, Rapid City schools shut down for the day