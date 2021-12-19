Cooking with Eric - Creamed Spinach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Want to jazz up your creamed spinach recipe. Here’s a way to do just that, and it’s super-simple!

Sauté a chopped shallot in 2 tablespoons of butter until translucent. Add a bag of fresh spinach and cook until wilted.

In a small bowl combine 1 tablespoon flour with 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Add to spinach and also add 1 cup of chicken broth, a half cup sour cream, a dash each of salt and pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Just before serving, sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg.

