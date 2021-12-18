Advertisement

UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York....
FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York. Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer at age 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere -- said in a statement that he died peacefully early Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at a hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
A threat that might have been directed at a local school prompts Rapid City Area Schools to...
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
RCPD
Tips needed in early morning shooting
TikTok trend closes Rapid City schools.
TikTok trend encourages students to make threats, Rapid City schools shut down for the day

Latest News

Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Contamination in Navy’s water system a crisis decades in the making
FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players
As the holidays approaches, there are still "old" concerns about another post-holiday COVID-19...
Officials worry about travel-related COVID surge
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
Governor: No one still missing in Kentucky after tornadoes