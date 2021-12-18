Smooth Sailing for the Sleigh

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a chance for a snow shower overnight– nothing significant, but we could see some squalls setting up in the overnight. Sunny skies will prevail Saturday with an even bigger warm-up Sunday.

Warmer air comes in from the desert southwest and it will push our temperatures about 15° above average. However, whatever you do, don’t break out the shorts.

The next cold front drops between Sunday and Monday, really making things colder to start Christmas week. Highs at that time will feel more like our normal which is usually 37 to 38°. No precipitation with this a very dry cold front. So don’t expect any rain or snow with this. Temperatures will hover between near normal to slightly above normal for the next week after that.

If you are traveling around the region, expect a smooth drive across the Black Hills clear up through Christmas Day. If that should chance, the First Alert Weather Team will let you know.

