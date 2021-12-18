Advertisement

Smooth Sailing for the Sleigh

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a chance for a snow shower overnight– nothing significant, but we could see some squalls setting up in the overnight. Sunny skies will prevail Saturday with an even bigger warm-up Sunday.

Warmer air comes in from the desert southwest and it will push our temperatures about 15° above average. However, whatever you do, don’t break out the shorts.

The next cold front drops between Sunday and Monday, really making things colder to start Christmas week. Highs at that time will feel more like our normal which is usually 37 to 38°. No precipitation with this a very dry cold front. So don’t expect any rain or snow with this. Temperatures will hover between near normal to slightly above normal for the next week after that.

If you are traveling around the region, expect a smooth drive across the Black Hills clear up through Christmas Day. If that should chance, the First Alert Weather Team will let you know.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
A threat that might have been directed at a local school prompts Rapid City Area Schools to...
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
East Highway 44 BLOCKED
Pedestrian hit and killed early Friday morning near Sheridan

Latest News

KOTA Rhonda Lee Webcast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and Blustery Today; Quiet weather this Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Snow Showers
One More Shot of Light Snow Tomorrow