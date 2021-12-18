Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, December 17, Part Two

Douglas girls hosts Stevens, Sabres at home against Bozeman
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas Patriots girls basketball team looked to capture their second home victory of the season as they hosted Rapid City Stevens. Plus, the Badlands Sabres return to their home ice to take on the Bozeman Icedogs. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down the highlights and results.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
A threat that might have been directed at a local school prompts Rapid City Area Schools to...
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
Pedestrian hit and killed early Friday morning near Sheridan
East Highway 44 BLOCKED

Latest News

Friday Night Frenzy, December 17, Part Two
Friday Night Frenzy, December 17, Part Two
Friday Night Frenzy, December 17, Part One
Friday Night Frenzy, December 17, Part One
Friday Night Frenzy, December 17, Part One
Friday Night Frenzy, December 17, Part one
Brianna Kusler has Pierre boys basketball team off to fast start
Kusler, Govs embark on historic first season