St. Thomas More students collect thousands in donations

St. Thomas More gym
St. Thomas More gym(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and students at St. Thomas More Middle School gathered to see the fruits of a weeks-long charity drive.

On Friday, school staff tallied the results of their Reverse Advent Calendar fundraising season during an assembly.

The students collected over $1,000 and hundreds of items for local organizations over four weeks.

Each week came with a theme, where students gathered donations inspired by a saint and work of mercy.

Student Council President Shourya Goyal said the fundraisers are just as beneficial for the givers as they are for the recipients.

“It helps develop character further on in life,” Goyal said. “If you develop good character about giving and receiving very gratefully as a kid, then it’s going to [be passed on as] an adult and then everyone’s going to receive from it.”

Here’s what the school raised:

  • 275 Christmas cards for Monument Auxiliary
  • $350 for the Knights of Columbus and The Club for Boys
  • 469 items for the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive and Church Response
  • $350 and 278 items for Women Against Violence, Inc.

Live Like Lilli, a non-profit made in the memory of Lilli Nehring, also presented a check worth $605 to Children’s Miracle Network during the meet, which was part of the money collected during the school’s Day of Kindness

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

