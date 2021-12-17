Advertisement

RCAS board votes down new HVAC system at Canyon Lake Elementary

The new system would have cost $1.4 million and would have had to be up and running by the fall...
The new system would have cost $1.4 million and would have had to be up and running by the fall of 2022.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to not purchase a new HVAC system for Canyon Lake Elementary.

The new system would have cost $1.4 million and would have had to be up and running by the fall of 2022.

The school administration has been meeting over the past few weeks to put plans forward, should an emergency with the boiler occur during the rest of the year.

Both Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon and the head of Facilities, are warning against spending the money to fix the building, which already has a significant number of other problems.

Simon said that the district is still exploring other options for the future of the school.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
A threat that might have been directed at a local school prompts Rapid City Area Schools to...
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
East Highway 44 BLOCKED
UPDATE: Traffic restricted in Fifth Street section due to water line break
High winds blow over fifth wheeler

Latest News

Although the Omicron variant of COVID-19 hasn’t hit the Mount Rushmore State, it is spreading...
Monument Health braces for potential increase in hospitalizations
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 to three local parishes.
Priest convicted of stealing from churches appeals sentence
Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
St. Thomas More gym
St. Thomas More students collect thousands in donations