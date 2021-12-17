Advertisement

Rapid City Woman Shares her Journey about her Successful Bakery Inside the Rushmore Mall

Caramel Creations has been taking over 100 orders a day.
By Natalie Cruz
Dec. 17, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Caramel Creations has been inside the Rushmore mall since 2007. Owner, Lori Carson says " the journey to get here has not been easy”.

It all started in Newell, South Dakota at a local art and craft fair for Carson. After making a couple of dozen caramel apples, the sweet treat became a hit!

Years later, Caramel creations are ringing in over 100 orders a day, offering more than desserts and pastries. Carson also says a “huge benefit to her shop is using her platform to give other local artisans a chance to display their stuff “.

For more information visit https://www.yourcaramelcreations.com/

