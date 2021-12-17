Advertisement

Priest convicted of stealing from churches appeals sentence

Attorney claims the former priest’s restitution was for money that wasn’t necessarily stolen
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 to three local parishes.
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 to three local parishes.(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A former Rapid City priest convicted of stealing donations from Catholic churches is appealing his sentence.

Marcin Garbacz’s attorney told Eighth Circuit appeals court judges Thursday that the priest was ordered to pay restitution for money that wasn’t necessarily stolen. But the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Koliner, said the priest deposited about $260,000 in cash that couldn’t be otherwise explained.

After a weeklong jury trial in early 2020, Garbacz was convicted for stealing from three Catholic churches in Rapid City over several years. The jury found him guilty of 50 counts of wire fraud as well as money laundering, transporting stolen money, and filing false tax returns,

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
A threat that might have been directed at a local school prompts Rapid City Area Schools to...
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
East Highway 44 BLOCKED
UPDATE: Traffic restricted in Fifth Street section due to water line break
High winds blow over fifth wheeler

Latest News

Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.
St. Thomas More gym
St. Thomas More students collect thousands in donations
Pedestrian hit and killed early Friday morning near Sheridan
An app and website helps people find more than 100 Christmas light displays across Rapid City
An app and website helps people find more than 100 Christmas light displays across Rapid City