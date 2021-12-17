Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed early Friday morning near Sheridan

(KNEP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit and killed this morning on Interstate 90. The deadly crash occurred at approximately 12:25 a.m. Friday morning at milepost 25 near Sheridan, Wyoming. Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the collision and it currently remains under investigation.

Details of the incident include the vehicle type, a 2001 Peterbilt commercial semi-truck headed northbound on the interstate when it collided with a pedestrian, even after the commercial truck driver attempted to avoid the person. An active investigation is ongoing as authorities attempt to obtain answers as to why the pedestrian was on the road.

The commercial truck driver has been identified as 67-year-old Larry A. Dean, of Pearce, Arizona. Dean was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The pedestrian, whose name is not being released pending notification of his family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

