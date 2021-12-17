Advertisement

One More Shot of Light Snow Tomorrow

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a chance for a snow shower – nothing significant – for Friday. Another cold front and moisture comes in from the north and west by midday Friday. This reinforcing shot of cold air will keep us cold through Friday and into Saturday. Warmer air comes in from the desert southwest and it will push our temperatures about 15° higher than average. However, whatever you do, don’t get used to it.

A cold front drops in between Sunday and Monday, really adding a chill to the air. Highs at that time should feel more like our normal which is usually 37 to 38°. This is a very dry cold front. So don’t expect any rain or snow with this. Temperatures will hover between near normal to slightly above normal for the next week after that.

If you are traveling around the region, expect a smooth drive across the Black Hills clear up through Christmas Day. If that should chance, the First Alert Weather Team will let you know.

