Advertisement

27 feared dead in building fire in Osaka

Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western...
Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday.(Kyodo News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty-seven people were feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan, fire department officials said Friday, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause.

The fire started on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in the shopping and entertainment area of Kitashinchi, Osaka city fire department official Akira Kishimoto said.

Twenty-eight people were affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of cardiac arrest, Kishimoto said.

All of them have since been taken to nearby hospitals. Four people have been pronounced dead, NHK national television and other media reported, but Japanese authorities declined to confirm.

The building houses an internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses. Many of the victims are believed to be visitors at the clinic on the fourth floor, fire department officials said.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known. Osaka police said they were investigating to determine whether the fire was caused by arson or an accident.

Witnesses saw a man carrying a paper bag from which an unidentified liquid was dripping and police were looking for the man, according to media reports, which police declined to confirm.

People on other floors of the building were believed to have been safely evacuated, Kishimoto said.

NHK footage showed dozens of fire engines and police vehicles on the street near the building, with onlookers watching the development from across the street.

NHK quoted a witness saying she heard a woman’s voice coming from the fourth floor asking for help. Another witness told TV Asahi he saw orange flames and gray smoke coming out of windows on the fourth floor of the building when he stepped outside after hearing a commotion.

Another bystander told TBS television that a number of people taken out of the building were covered with blue tarps and seemed lifeless. He said he saw one woman who was alive being rescued through a window.

In all, 70 fire engines were mobilized to fight the fire, which was mostly extinguished within about 30 minutes of an emergency call, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
East Highway 44 BLOCKED
FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say
High winds blow over fifth wheeler
LNI
Red carpet rolled out for Lakota Nation Invitational participants

Latest News

Harley Kelso, 60, speaks while standing outside of his tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky. on...
Rebuilding tornado-ravaged Kentucky town could take years
In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at...
Potter expected on stand as trial in Wright death nears end
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami