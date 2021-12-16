Advertisement

Wind and Snow Set to Go

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Very strong winds reported around the area today. Some gusts getting over 65 mph. The wind and snow should end from west to east after sunset.

To begin Thursday, look for partly sunny skies and more sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will start off slightly above-average on Thursday, but then dip down to the 30s, which is actually closer to average to start our weekend.

A cold front drops in between Sunday and Monday, really adding a chill to the air. Highs at that time should feel more like our normal which is usually the upper 30s.

Overall, the forecast is not showing a lot of precipitation coming our way. But temperatures will hover between near normal to slightly above normal for the next few days.

We dry out to start the busy travel week. There is another cold front dropping in over the weekend. You’ll feel the cold air hanging out in the low-30s to start next week.

