Advertisement

Tis’ the season of the Weatherization Assistance Program

Tis’ the season of the Weatherization Assistance Program
Tis’ the season of the Weatherization Assistance Program(KOTA/KEVN)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As winter weather sets in the Black Hills, not everyone’s homes are equipped to handle the cold temperatures, that’s where the Weatherization Assistance Program comes in.

The program is created to help low-income households in South Dakota save on their energy bills.

The methods are weather-stripping doors and windows, sealing cracks and holes, insulating necessary areas, and maintaining heating systems.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Gran-holm says that President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan infrastructure law which adds another $3.5 billion to allow the Weatherization Assistance Program to assist homeowners across the country.

”The best energy is the energy you don’t have to use, right? You don’t waste the energy if you don’t use it so you won’t have to burn as much fossil fuels to power a home if you have weatherization, So that’s what we want to do is to make sure we are doing our part to reduce the carbon pollution coming from homes and businesses,” said Jennifer Granholm, White House Secretary of Energy.

Find out if you’re eligible for the program.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Highway 44 BLOCKED
FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say
High winds blow over fifth wheeler
LNI
Red carpet rolled out for Lakota Nation Invitational participants
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
Rapid City School Board hears plans for Canyon Lake Elementary

Latest News

Yellowstone National Park’s snowmobile monitoring program suspended
Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
Officer Kelly Braun was awarded the Sheriff’s Meritorious Service medal.
One man’s life saved and in the crowd while the person who helped him received an award
UPDATE: Traffic restricted in Fifth Street section due to water line break