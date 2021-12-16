Tis’ the season of the Weatherization Assistance Program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As winter weather sets in the Black Hills, not everyone’s homes are equipped to handle the cold temperatures, that’s where the Weatherization Assistance Program comes in.

The program is created to help low-income households in South Dakota save on their energy bills.

The methods are weather-stripping doors and windows, sealing cracks and holes, insulating necessary areas, and maintaining heating systems.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Gran-holm says that President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan infrastructure law which adds another $3.5 billion to allow the Weatherization Assistance Program to assist homeowners across the country.

”The best energy is the energy you don’t have to use, right? You don’t waste the energy if you don’t use it so you won’t have to burn as much fossil fuels to power a home if you have weatherization, So that’s what we want to do is to make sure we are doing our part to reduce the carbon pollution coming from homes and businesses,” said Jennifer Granholm, White House Secretary of Energy.

Find out if you’re eligible for the program.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.