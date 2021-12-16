Advertisement

Terry Peak needs more hands on deck, seeking virtually every position

A Lift Operator at Terry Peak
A Lift Operator at Terry Peak(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Terry peak is having issues getting fully staffed.

One of their reasons for opening was to test the waters with their new team.

Terry Peak says with the holiday season just around the corner, their ongoing search for staff is becoming more and more crucial.

Currently, the resort is hunting down individuals for just about every position, both full time and part time.

”We need Ski Patrollers, Lift Operators, more Instructors, Indoor Workers in the rental shop,” says Linda Derosier, Terry Peak Marketing Director. “Our ticket sellers, we need those. So, we need staff. If you’re looking for a fun place to work for the winter, come up and see Terry Peak, because we’ve got some great benefits.”

Derosier says those benefits include season passes and discounts.

She added that the resort just hired a new Ski School Director and encourages anyone who is learning to come out and visit with him.

