Advertisement

Seraphim Theatrical is set to raise the curtain on Christmas Carol

Christmas Carol
Christmas Carol(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Local actors are set to bring a Christmas Classic to the local stage.

Their annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” premieres on Dec 16. The show follows a traditional adaptation of the classic novel -- surrounding infamous miser Ebeneezer Scrooge, and the three ghosts who visit him in an attempt to soften his heart and open his eyes.

The show’s director, David Scott, is ready to show the town what local actors can do.

And everyone involved hopes this play will put the audience into the holiday spirit.

“Every single one of these actors has come a long way. We don’t have just veteran actors, we have a good mix,” says, David Scott, Director,

“I hope they take away from this show. a sense of warmth and kindness towards your fellow man,” says, Matthew Vidal,

If you are interested in seeing this holiday classic, tickets are still available for the Dec 16 and 20 evening shows.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say
Official: License for Noem’s daughter got unusual treatment
East Highway 44 BLOCKED
LNI
Red carpet rolled out for Lakota Nation Invitational participants
High winds blow over fifth wheeler

Latest News

consignment
Local Business Owner Donates Her Store To a Good Cause
The Lakota Nations Education Conference brings together teachers, administrators, and parents...
Educators meet in Rapid City to discuss indigenous learning
The event brings together young indigenous basketball players for a tournament and many others...
The economic impact of the Lakota Nation Invitational
A Lift Operator at Terry Peak
Terry Peak needs more hands on deck, seeking virtually every position