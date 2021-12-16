Advertisement

Seasonably Chilly Today; A Bit Colder Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Near normal temperatures are expected today with sunshine and much lighter winds. Highs will generally be in the 30s this afternoon.

An upper level disturbance will bring colder temperatures and brisk winds Friday. Some light snow will be possible, mainly in northeast Wyoming, the northern Black Hills and northwest South Dakota. Up to 1/2″ is possible in these areas, mainly tomorrow morning. Highs will only be in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Saturday will be cool, but much milder temperatures can be expected on Sunday.

Then seasonably cool air returns early next week.

