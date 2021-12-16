Ellsworth Air Force Base brings a payload worth of gifts to YFS

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For 15 years airmen at Ellsworth Air Force Base has had Youth and Family Services as their wingman to brighten the holidays for local kids. Santa along with Mrs. Claus stopped by to hand out 146 gifts to all the boys and girls at YFS.

Planning began in November for those stationed at Ellsworth to select gifts for those at YFS, but it only took those kids a few moments to fill their classrooms with wrapping paper and smiles.

For Ellsworth personal as well as Santa, seeing the joy this day brings to the kids is what makes this day special.

“Oh, it is amazing. Not everyone is fortunate enough to get a gift and help children out of all ages and see the smile on their face,” says, Staff Sgt. Matthew Escobedo

“Amazing to walk in and see them. To see them light up and when they open them up it is a moment,” says, Santa

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.