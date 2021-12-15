These Santa helpers are making sure everyone makes the nice list this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Santa came early this year for students at Canyon Lake and General Beadle Elementary Schools.

But, the Christmas icon looks a little different.

“We’ve been wrapping them individually until COVID last year, and now the teachers do the distribution,” said Linda Rydstrom, president of West Jet Air Center.

“Does anybody do any type of gift-giving for the kids, I think a local company used to do that, and she said ‘no they quit doing that since the pandemic’ and I was driving down the road and I thought a little longer and I said we should do that,” said Larry Adams, realtor at Keller Williams of the Black Hills.

The students at General Beadle Elementary were gifted nearly 500 board games and every student at Canyon Lake Elementary School received a variety of toys.

Adams put on the red suit for the first time this year but Rydstrom has been giving gifts for 15 years, and this is her last.

Although she’s retiring the reindeer, the children’s memories of the act will live on.

“My daughter is now 19, and when they started doing gifts, she was a kindergartener, that was their first year, and like Linda said they called each kid up and it was the coolest thing ever, she can still at 19 rattles off what they got every year,” said Angie Walter, paraprofessional at Canyon Lake Elementary School.

Thanks to the two givers, every child at the two elementary schools are going home with a toy or game.

“She was telling us everything she had gotten, how neat it was that the kids who don’t get anything, get something,” said Walter.

