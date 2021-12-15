Rapid City School Board hears plans for Canyon Lake Elementary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Recently Rapid City Schools Superintendant Dr. Lori Simon announced that the boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary will need replacement.

At a special board meeting on Dec 14, Dr. Simon unveiled three plans for what could be done at the elementary school.

Option one would be to replace the boiler and make other needed repairs at a cost of 1 point 4 million dollars.

The other two options would move the Lakota Immersion program to a different school and busing kids on bus 112 to General Beadle or Knollwood.

Option three would also use Canyon Lake East and Lincoln campus.

“Start by saying. None of these are great options, probably not good options. Just the best options we have at our disposal,” Dr. Lori Simon

No decision has yet to be made on which if any of these plans would be used for Canyon Lake.

