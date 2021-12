RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Update: The eastbound passing lane is back open. Troopers remain in the area as tow trucks work to fully remove the vehicle from the roadway. Troopers are currently on scene of a crash near MM 84 I 90 east of New Underwood. Both eastbound lanes are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted. #keepSDsafe

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.