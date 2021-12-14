Advertisement

Warm, Wind and Snow

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are awaiting some Pacific moisture to move into the Black Hills Region in 24 hours. There is a swath of moisture and colder air that is moving into the Pacific Northwest and California tonight that will give us a good chance of widespread, but generally light snow in southwest South Dakota.

Carter County in Montana and Sheridan County in Wyoming will end up getting about 3-4″ out of this next go-round of snowy weather. We will all get a taste of the wind.

The snow that is coming up will not be the magnitude in which we saw a week ago, but moisture is moisture and we are happy to have it. In Rapid City and beyond expect not too much more than an inch to 3″ by the time the storm is over. You can look at it like this: what’s coming up next is the Winter equivalent of a good soaking Spring or Summertime rain – but it’s snow.

After that we are in dry-out mode to start the busy travel week. There is another cold front that will drop in over the weekend. It is cold, but it is dry. You will feel the cold air wrap itself around the hills and it will drop us some nearly 10° below our normal of 38°. We are hanging out in the low-30s to start next week.

