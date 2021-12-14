Advertisement

Very Mild Today; Windy and Much Colder Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably mild weather is expected today with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Strong, gusty winds are likely early today around the Black Hills, with gusty winds likely for the rest of the area Wednesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect.

Some snow will be possible late tonight into Wednesday across the region as a strong cold front and an upper level trough move across the northern plains. 1″ or less snow will be possible, with locally higher amounts in Sheridan County and in southeast Montana where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry and seasonably cold.

