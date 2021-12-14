Advertisement

South Dakota ranks low in holiday spirit study, will coal fill Rapid City stockings?

Toy train making it rounds at Who's Hobby House.
Toy train making it rounds at Who's Hobby House.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The holiday season has arrived and spirit is beginning to fill the air.

However, according to a recent survey done on all 50 states, South Dakota’s spirits fall relatively short compared to others.

The study tracked Christmas music searches, or even Christmas movie browsing, where everyone seems to have a favorite.

“A Christmas Story,” says Chris Hislip, a Lieutenant with the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office. “Mainly because when Ralphie gets his tongue stuck on the pole that’s pretty funny. That’s epic.”

Regardless, South Dakota actually relatively low on the list, which isn’t something Clancy Kingsbury, the Owner of Who’s Hobby House in Rapid City, has been noticing.

“Our experience here has everyone has been in the Christmas spirit,” says Kingsbury.

South Dakota ranked number 35 on the list, and one of the many ways the study was determined was through the amount of Christmas tree farms per capita, or people’s online shopping habits.

“It is surprising we were rated that low,” adds Kingsbury, because, “spirit has been radiating from customers. To me, it’s how people feel when they’re giving. When they’re buying something for someone they love, and they’re putting some thought into what’s really going to make them happy.”

Speaking of giving, the study also looked at charitable tendencies, which kick up around the holidays.

“I usually give the year around,” says Mike Burgee, from Black Hawk, “but I guess the Christmas spirit puts that giving spirit in a lot of people, and just become more generous around Christmas time.”

“We are a Toys for tots drop off location,” says Kingsbury. “It’s wonderful to see people come in and just pick out gifts that they know a young person will like and drop them in a box, that’s so amazing.”

It seems there’s an element of Christmas within everyone.

“I’m retirement age and I still wonder about Christmas,” says Burgee, “but the little kids especially. They’re full of wonder about a lot of things, and I think Christmas is probably something they’re really wondering about.”

“I enjoy it as much now as I did when I was a kid,” Kingsbury says. “I think Christmas is for every age.”

A person’s Christmas role just shifts slightly as time goes on.

“The little guys,” says Burgee. “Santa Clause is a big thing to them. When you’re grown up you become Santa Clause, I guess. Our part of Christmas is watching them.

“There’s always a little bit of mystery,” adds Kingsbury, “and it all kind of builds up through the month, until finally it arrives and all of the surprises come out.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haugaard: Release Sherry Bren from her NDA
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD Senate Leader defies House Speaker, releases names of impeachment petition signers
Gov. Noem moves to allow prayer in public schools
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
starting your car and leaving it running unlocked also creates the temptation for others to...
Start your car the smart way in the mornings

Latest News

The School District will build several new schools in the next decade in anticipation of...
Douglas School District will build a new high school anticipating student pop from Ellsworth B-21
Mining Museum Banner in Lead, SD
Big plans in store for the Black Hills Mining Museum
Sara Frankenstein has been tabbed by South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch to provide...
Gosch tabs Rapid City lawyer for impeachment special counsel role
Gov. Noem Announces Fairness in Girls’ Sports Legislation