Rapid City Rush gives back to the community

Players pose outside Youth and Family Services with stuffed animals ready to be donated
Players pose outside Youth and Family Services with stuffed animals ready to be donated(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The holidays are a time for giving and the Rapid City Rush did just that by delivering stuffed animals from their annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The tradition started 13 years ago and gives fans the opportunity to toss a stuffed animal onto the ice after the first goal of the game is made.

The toys are then delivered to several different locations in Rapid City for kids to enjoy this holiday season.

“Love doing things for the community here in Rapid City. I wish we could hand them to the kids directly to see the smile on their faces because that’s what it’s all about, but unfortunately with COVID restrictions and things like that, we got to keep our distance from them, keep them safe, keep us safe. So, we’re just dropping them off here today,” said Rush player, Adam Carlson.

Monday, 211 stuffed animals were dropped off at Youth and Family Services.

”I think we want to be a community partner first and a hockey team second. I think it’s very, very important for us to be. We’re one of the few teams going out of Rapid City wearing ‘Rapid City’ across the chest, we go across the nation supporting this city and this community and we want to give back as much as we possibly can,” said Rush President, Todd Mackin.

The players also delivered the stuffed animals to locations including Monument Health, Rural America Initiatives, and OneHeart campus.

