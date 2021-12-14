Advertisement

Rapid City Council hears Vision Fund recommendations

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Monday, Dec 13, the Rapid City Council heard from the vision fun committee on their recommendation for how to spend vision fund money.

Overall 16 organizations made the list that went to the council on how to use those funds.

Another request was for the funding cycle to be extended from 3 years to 5 years. Partially to cover the higher costs of the 36 million they came up with.

The committee members also believe that the most important project.... the He Sapa Otipi Community Center.... funding at a proposed price tag of $15 million dollars the project isn’t ready to break ground yet and will take time to find a land area would also benefit from extended time

However, committee chair, Kevin Maher and mayor Steve Allender both believe this would be a major benefit to the city.

“We looked at it more. This is a Native American community. This is the time to build one, lets get one in Rapid City,” says, Kevin Maher

“We have to see this as an investment in the Native American community and what it would mean for the community. That’s important,” Mayor Steve Allender

No decision was made at the council meeting, but a working session was set for Jan 10 at 5:30 P.M. to further discuss how to hand out vision funds.

