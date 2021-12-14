Monument Health closing Custer Care Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A tight job market and continuing pandemic problems force Monument Health to plan on closing its Custer Care Center but no specific date was announced.

According to a statement from Monument Health, the center will stay open until every resident finds alternative placement. They will also keep existing caregivers to assist the residents.

Because of the tight local job market Monument Health was relying on traveling nurses, traveling certified nursing aids and international workers. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monument faces intense competition for workers and immigration issues also hinder previous hiring practices.

Currently the care center has fewer than half the number of residents it could handle.

