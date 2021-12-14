Advertisement

Gosch tabs Rapid City lawyer for impeachment special counsel role

Sara Frankenstein of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore LLP in Rapid City, SD has been appointed as the House of Representative’s Special Counsel for the special session regarding impeachment.
Sara Frankenstein has been tabbed by South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch to provide special counsel to the committee considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.(Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP)
By Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) has tabbed Sara Frankenstein of Rapid City to provide special counsel to the House’s “Special Committee on Impeachment.”

Frankenstein comes to the committee from Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson and Ashmore LLP (GPNA), based out of Rapid City. According to her biography on GPNA’s website, Sara earned her Bachelors of Art and law degree from the University of South Dakota. The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights recently appointed Sara to a four-year term on the South Dakota Advisory Committee as the Vice-Chair, which reports to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

“I am honored that Speaker Gosch has entrusted me with this responsibility, and I look forward to serving the people of South Dakota in my new role,” said Frankenstein.

In his release, Gosch indicated that the committee would resume its work considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg the week following Christmas.

