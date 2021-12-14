Aliive Fitness in Rapid City Offering more than workout classes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Aliive owner, Mike and sister Ashley Minor opened the doors a month ago, from kickboxing to weight training the fitness center does not disappoint.

Mike Minor tells Kota territory " I wanted to put together a family and make this a welcoming gym. That has been, my sisters and I’s dream”.

Aliive offers a variety of workout classes and has a personal chef on staff to make food prep meals. All meals are dairy-free, gluten-free and offer a couple of vegan entrees.

