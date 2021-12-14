Aliive Fitness in Rapid City Offering more than workout classes
New fitness center brings unique workout classes and meal prep services
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Aliive owner, Mike and sister Ashley Minor opened the doors a month ago, from kickboxing to weight training the fitness center does not disappoint.
Mike Minor tells Kota territory " I wanted to put together a family and make this a welcoming gym. That has been, my sisters and I’s dream”.
Aliive offers a variety of workout classes and has a personal chef on staff to make food prep meals. All meals are dairy-free, gluten-free and offer a couple of vegan entrees.
For more information click on the links below:
https://www.aliivefitness.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aliivefitness/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aliivefitness/
