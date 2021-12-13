Advertisement

A Warm First Two Days, then back to Winter

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild high pressure rules the roost early this week. We’ll see highs in the lower 50s in some areas today and especially Tuesday.

Then a strong cold front barrels through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Strong, gusty winds will be likely behind the front along with some snow and blowing snow. At this time, it appears snowfall amounts will be fairly light - not as much as last Friday - but there may be some slippery roads to contend with Wednesday.

Thursday through the weekend will be dry and seasonably cold.

