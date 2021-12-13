Advertisement

Rapid City Red Cross volunteers take off to help with tornado damage

Rapid City Red Cross volunteers take off to help with tornado damage
Rapid City Red Cross volunteers take off to help with tornado damage(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday night Deadly tornadoes ripped through six states; Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and two Rapid City volunteers are already there to help.

The two will be gone at least for the next two weeks. One Red Cross volunteer went to Kentucky on Sunday and the other left early Monday.

One volunteer will help people who have lost their homes find a safe shelter, while also providing food and resources to help get them back on their feet.

The second volunteer is distributing resources to those in need.

”When our volunteers deploy it benefits not only the people right now that are being impacted so they’ll be down there to bring comfort and hope to those people, get them back on their feet, just go through the whole recovery process, but while they’re down there they’re also going to learn a great deal and they’ll be able to bring that back to our chapter so in the event that we have some kind of catastrophe here in our local area, that we can then respond out and be better for that,” said Richard Smith, executive director at American Red Cross serving central and western South Dakota.

He says, across the six states, at least 260 people are in shelters and about 1,000 are without power.

Smith expects that number to rise.

The Red Cross in Rapid City is not accepting food or clothing due to the cost of shipping, if you’d like to donate 10 dollars to the Red Cross in their efforts for the tornadoes, you can text “RED CROSS” to 90999.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

starting your car and leaving it running unlocked also creates the temptation for others to...
Start your car the smart way in the mornings
Although the holidays are usually a time for giving, some people will just take.
Although the holidays are usually a time for giving, some people will just take.
The donation goal for the remodeling is just over $162 thousand.
Thunder Valley community looks to expand Lakota immersion facility
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD Senate Leader defies House Speaker, releases names of impeachment petition signers
Haugaard: Release Sherry Bren from her NDA

Latest News

Players pose outside Youth and Family Services with stuffed animals ready to be donated
Rapid City Rush gives back to the community
The city of Princeton held its annual Christmas parade on Saturday after the event was...
Experts warn about holiday safety with COVID-19
During the last 40 years, the rise in inflation has been eating away at one of the nation’s...
High inflation impacts vulnerable demographics nationwide
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa in July at the Family Leadership Summit where she...
Gov. Noem moves to allow prayer in public schools