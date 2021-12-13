Advertisement

Monday Sun Day! Then Wednesday Snow Day!

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure is centered to our north and it will still get us above average for this time of the year. Usually we are sitting in the Upper-30s across the Black Hills region. However, the lingering snow will not stand a chance with the sunshine and warmer weather overhead.

We are keeping an eye on a low that is moving in from near- Southern California and it will do a number on the snow totals across Nevada, The Four Corner and then up our way. There are Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories already posted for those areas.

There could be some wind that accompanies the next storm by the time what it gets to us. We will also feel temperature changes with this next bout of moisture. It will be colder and then below average by almost 10° after the storm passes. As usual, our weather team will keep an eye on it for you.

In the meantime we are looking a mostly to partly sunny skies to start the week with temperatures in the upper-50s to nearly 60° by Tuesday before the snow is scheduled to return.

