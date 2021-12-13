High inflation impacts vulnerable demographics nationwide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the last 40 years, the rise in inflation has been eating away at one of the nation’s vulnerable communities: senior citizens.

“My rents gone up, and food’s gone up, and just everything you need for the household, and jigsaw puzzles,” said Carol Weiss, a Rapid City senior citizen.

Weiss puts on a smile while dealing with the effects of rising prices on a fixed income, she says, “You know, our income is the same, it never goes up so it’s hard, just have to... sometimes I can’t buy meat at the grocery store, I like steak, I can’t afford it anymore.”

However, some are affected more than others.

“Everything is higher, higher, higher all the time and, but I’m not really struggling too bad my husband left me fairly well,” said Alice Lascelles, a Rapid City senior citizen.

Lascelles receives benefits from a few retirement programs, unlike Weiss, who only receives one.

Social Security Retirement Benefits will increase in January, giving seniors an extra $90 a month. But, will the addition, affect the rising expenses or just help buy a little more at the grocery store?

“Maybe I’ll buy a little package of steak with it but yeah, it always helps to have an increase, I just wish it was more but you know...” said Weiss.

Although she misses a steak dinner, Weiss says the increasing cost of her rent has been the most difficult factor. And, while she and others continue to work through the highest rate of inflation in 40 years, Forbes says we still face an increasingly “painful” inflation going into the next year.

