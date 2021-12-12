Warmer weather to wrap up the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will make their way into the upper 40s for much of the area on Sunday. Those who still have plenty of snow on the ground in the southern hills and plains will likely stay in the 30s or get close to 40°. Snow will keep melting for those who still have it on the ground.

Above normal temperatures continue Monday and Tuesday with 40s likely to start the week and 50s move in by Tuesday. This should take care of much of the snow on the ground, with exception for piles that were shoveled/plowed.

A weak system will pass through the area on Wednesday and bring some light rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures fall back to near normal for the end of the week with highs in the 30s.

