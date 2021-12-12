Advertisement

RC Stevens win Rapid City Wrestling Invite

Stevens, Central boys basketball fall to 0-2 with weekend losses
By Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Stevens was well-represented on the mats this weekend in the Rapid City Invite, which featured wrestlers from across the state. Plus, the Stevens and Central boys basketball teams struggled against their East River opponents this Saturday. Ben Burns has the highlights and results.

