Advertisement

Christmas at the Historic Adams House lights up the holidays

Christmas tree at the Adams House
Christmas tree at the Adams House(KOTA/KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Like most homes as soon as the skeletons and jack-o-lanterns come down the trees and lights go up in Deadwood’s Historic Adams House.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been going on since I would have to say the 1st of November, we started doing the decorations here,” said Executive Director of Deadwood History Inc, Carolyn Weber.

For the 5th year, the home is decorated top to bottom each room carefully selected with a theme of its own.

“Well, we wanted to take into account the people that lived in this house and how they used the rooms when they did live here. So, that’s kind of how we set the theme for it and we also wanted to incorporate the beauty of the Black Hills here so we have a couple of rooms that deal a lot with nature,” said Weber.

Although normal tours for the historic home wrap up at the end of October, Christmas at the Adams House gives people another opportunity to see the home in a different light than usual before the year wraps up.

“And we thought what better way to use the property when we’re closed than to decorate it to the hilt and express the Christmas spirit here in the Black Hills and this house is a beautiful backdrop for,” said Weber.

Unlike regular tours of the house., which are guided, during the holiday’s people can wander through the themed rooms to envision what Christmas would have looked like as if they were a part of the Adam’s family themselves.

But the question is, would the house’s former fancy residents approve?

“I think they would give it the A-OK,” said Weber.

The first tour took place Saturday and ran from 1-5.

The home is open at the same hours Sunday along with the 18th and 19th of December.

Members of Deadwood History can purchase their tickets for 8 dollars.

Other adults cost 12 dollars.

Children 6 -12 are $5 and ages 5 and under free.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spearfish now has it’s only medical marijuana dispensary in the city.
The first and only medical marijuana dispensary license to be given in Spearfish
According to the mother of a 4th grade student, her daughter threw away the waffles she was...
School worker accused of forcing 4th grader to eat food out of garbage can
Richard Caridi hits the streets with his snow blower.
“I’d rather blow than shovel,” near half foot of snow hits Rapid City
Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Snowy conditions make roads trecherous

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A candle factory was demolished by a tornado, and people were trapped under the rubble. Though...
Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states
“I’d rather blow than shovel,” near half foot of snow hits Rapid City
“I’d rather blow than shovel,” near half foot of snow hits Rapid City
The SD Discovery Center in Pierre is considering the possibility of building a new facility to...
South Dakota Discovery Center looking to build new facility