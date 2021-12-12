Christmas at the Historic Adams House lights up the holidays

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Like most homes as soon as the skeletons and jack-o-lanterns come down the trees and lights go up in Deadwood’s Historic Adams House.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been going on since I would have to say the 1st of November, we started doing the decorations here,” said Executive Director of Deadwood History Inc, Carolyn Weber.

For the 5th year, the home is decorated top to bottom each room carefully selected with a theme of its own.

“Well, we wanted to take into account the people that lived in this house and how they used the rooms when they did live here. So, that’s kind of how we set the theme for it and we also wanted to incorporate the beauty of the Black Hills here so we have a couple of rooms that deal a lot with nature,” said Weber.

Although normal tours for the historic home wrap up at the end of October, Christmas at the Adams House gives people another opportunity to see the home in a different light than usual before the year wraps up.

“And we thought what better way to use the property when we’re closed than to decorate it to the hilt and express the Christmas spirit here in the Black Hills and this house is a beautiful backdrop for,” said Weber.

Unlike regular tours of the house., which are guided, during the holiday’s people can wander through the themed rooms to envision what Christmas would have looked like as if they were a part of the Adam’s family themselves.

But the question is, would the house’s former fancy residents approve?

“I think they would give it the A-OK,” said Weber.

The first tour took place Saturday and ran from 1-5.

The home is open at the same hours Sunday along with the 18th and 19th of December.

Members of Deadwood History can purchase their tickets for 8 dollars.

Other adults cost 12 dollars.

Children 6 -12 are $5 and ages 5 and under free.

