Although the holidays are usually a time for giving, some people will just take.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The joy of buying gifts for loved ones fills the air around this time of year; thankful smiles and holiday shopping deals.

But your deals could become someone else’s steal.

“We’re talking about another crime of opportunity, people who might be walking through a parking lot and see a valuable item just sitting there in somebody’s backseat, we don’t want to create those opportunities for people,” said Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist at Rapid City Police Department.

While out shopping and driving to different stores, people can gather a collection of valuables in their backseats, but others could see that as inviting.

“Find a way to conceal them, the trunk is a good place, if you got coats or blankets in the car covering them up so that way it doesn’t create that much more temptation for a potential vehicle burglary,” said Medina.

However, these burglaries aren’t just specific to cars, thieves can hit a little closer to home.

Porch pirates are people who roam neighborhoods searching to steal packages left at doorsteps. With more people turning to online shopping, the Rapid City police department is experiencing an increased number of stolen packages.

The community can take steps to avoid being a porch pirate’s victim.

“If a package is going to be delivered while they’re at work if it’s ok with the employer if that person has their packages delivered to their workplace,” said Medina.

People can also reach out to their mail delivery company to arrange for the package to be delivered to a less accessible location, such as a back door.

“Additionally, being close with your neighbors is always a good thing, if you know your neighbors are going to be home at the time that package is going to be delivered, maybe check with them and see if it’s ok to have that package delivered to them,” said Medina.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.