Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part Two
Stevens boys begin season against Pierre, Central boys take on Aberdeen Central
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens and Central boys basketball teams faced tough East River opponents in their season openers. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team took care of business at home against Valporaiso. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
