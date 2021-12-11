Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part Two

Stevens boys begin season against Pierre, Central boys take on Aberdeen Central
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens and Central boys basketball teams faced tough East River opponents in their season openers. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team took care of business at home against Valporaiso. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Spearfish now has it’s only medical marijuana dispensary in the city.
The first and only medical marijuana dispensary license to be given in Spearfish
Javier Moreno
Former Salvation Army of the Black Hills agrees to plead guilty in child pornography case
Rock band Widespread Panic donated more than 900 musical instruments to various Native American...
Rock band donates musical instruments to Pine Ridge school
According to the mother of a 4th grade student, her daughter threw away the waffles she was...
School worker accused of forcing 4th grader to eat food out of garbage can

Latest News

Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part Two
Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part Two
Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part One
Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part One
Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part One
Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part One
12-9 stevens wrestling
Stevens wrestlers earn win over Chamberlain