Watching the Winter Storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are in for a lot of snow moving into the area. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are out until Friday. They are looking for up to 9″ widespread except near the NE line where 9-11″ are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Pennington County including Rapid City, the hills of Meade and Lawrence Counties on the South Dakota side and the hills of Crook Southern Campbell and all of Weston Counties on the Wyoming side. Here we are looking at a solid 4-6″.

The day started off deceptively calm and mostly cloudy during daylight hours. However, look for snow to start moving in from the southwest after 5pm. The communities closest to the NE state line moving east will get the most snow. Communities like Hot Springs, The Pine Ridge Reservation, and Martin will see the higher end of the snow totals.

Communities north of Pennington County will not see a copious amount of snow if any at all. Anywhere north of Rapid City will likely see between1-4″ with isolated higher amounts.

Travel will be a horrible idea in the overnight. Please stay off the roads until the plows have had a chance to make the way clear for your commute. #DontCrowdThePlow

After Friday, our weather conditions will level out to normal, and then surpass that by Sunday and snowmelt will be well underway by the beginning of next week. It stays dry after and temperatures in the 50s across the board continuing until about Wednesday. If we don’t get this right this week, don’t worry about a week from yesterday we might get to do it all again... but with more feeling! This week may be our dress rehearsal. I will keep you posted on that as info arrives.

Overnight lows in the low-to-mid-20s. Highs tomorrow in the low-30s with snow ending in the afternoon.

