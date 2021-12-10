Advertisement

State’s public universities generate more than $2 billion in revenue

According to an economic analysis released by the state Wednesday, that revenue, along with...
According to an economic analysis released by the state Wednesday, that revenue, along with more than 12,000 jobs were created throughout the entire state.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A total of more than $2.1 billion in revenue for the state was generated in 2019 thanks to South Dakota’s six public universities.

According to an economic analysis released by the state Wednesday, that revenue, along with more than 12,000 jobs were created throughout the entire state. The study uses student and visitor spending, as well as operational spending to calculate this economic growth.

Board of regents president John Bastian said in a statement that the numbers show that the universities are “making an impact in the communities they serve and retaining graduates to continue to grow our workforce and economy.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Javier Moreno
Former Salvation Army of the Black Hills agrees to plead guilty in child pornography case
Rock band Widespread Panic donated more than 900 musical instruments to various Native American...
Rock band donates musical instruments to Pine Ridge school
Spearfish now has it’s only medical marijuana dispensary in the city.
The first and only medical marijuana dispensary license to be given in Spearfish
Wyoming lawmakers again oppose Trump-backed election changes

Latest News

Richard Caridi hits the streets with his snow blower.
“I’d rather blow than shovel,” near half foot of snow hits Rapid City
Lakota language to be worn by RCC
Rapid City Central girls basketball team honors Lakota culture, makes history
Snowy conditions make roads trecherous
rapid
SNOWDAY - VOD - clipped version