Small town businesses change tactics for the off season

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Smaller towns throughout the Black Hills that rely on summer tourism to keep them afloat tend to change their tactics for the holidays.

Lead is home to the Rustic Nook Bakery, a new establishment that opened October 1st.

Co-owners Karen Linn and Leigha Patterson say that although they have yet to experience a busy summer, they’ve already had to make some adjustments to keep their doors open for the winter months.

”I’d say probably the biggest adjustment going from tourist season into the holiday slower season would just be trying to find other ways to market ourselves out there,” explained Linn.

This includes doing mass orders for Thanksgiving and Christmas parties and appealing to the locals with different soup specials. Rustic Nook Bakery also hosts mixers to bring people in the doors.

Around the holidays, the duo bakers change their menu items to focus on seasonal goodies including their favorite, ”cheesecake. Cheesecake,” expressed Linn.

”We’re doing an Irish cream cheesecake with a chocolate gnash and a peppermint cheesecake are our special cheesecakes for the holidays, but we do a wide range of them,” added Patterson.

The bakers say they have an order form for baked goods, but suspect once the summer rolls around grab-and-go items will be a lot more popular with the tourists.

